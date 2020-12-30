BETTY STUART

Funeral Service for Betty Cooper Stuart, 82 years old, was held at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Craig Burkhalter officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Mrs. Stuart died on Dec. 24 at her home in Georgiana. After a valiant fight with dementia, lymphoma and heart failure while being surrounded by her family she went home to be with her Heavenly Father.

Throughout her life, she shared her patient, kind, and thoughtful heart and soul with her family and friends. She possessed a contagious smile and an enduring faith. This nurturing love was a constant rock for her sisters: Barbara, Brenda and Belinda.

Married 55 years to Truman, together they raised five children. Possessing a strong and dedicated work ethic, she worked for Nightingale Sewing Factory in her early years by day and helped her parents, at night, at Cooper’s Bar-B-Que in the late 60’s and early 70’s.

After a job transfer for Truman they moved to Shelby County raising their children until their retirement. Upon retiring, they moved back to her childhood home in Georgiana. She loved going to the beach, listening to music, and dancing. Especially, when her children taught her line dancing. Upon a visit with our parents, we learned that at night they would sing “Willie” songs together when they thought no one was listening.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, food, and support from their family and community.

A special thank you to Southern Care Hospice Services for the kindness and loving support from their staff during this difficult time.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John William Ernest and Gladys Cooper; siblings: Charles Cooper and William Morris Cooper.

She is survived by her spouse: Truman Stuart; children: Johnny Stapleton (Sheila), Tony Stapleton (Darlene), Sherri Stapleton Jones, Michael Stuart, Kristi Stuart Turner (Kevin); thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Cody Stapleton, Andrew Gibson, Stone Turner, Sam Turner, Mathew Stuart, Jake Stapleton, Garrett Jones, Zac Stuart, and Heath Stuart.