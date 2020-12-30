Brannon McFerrin, 95, a resident of Greenville, died on Monday morning, Dec. 28, 2020. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. A graveside service will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Mrs. McFerrin was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Rufus Edward McFerrin; parents, E. C. and Valera Brannon; siblings, Cumi Brannon Stuart, Winifred Brannon, Juanita Brannon Carter, and John Brannon.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan McFerrin Foster (Bob); grandchildren, Nathaniel Foster (Hope) and Jehle McFerrin Foster Piggott (Slade); great grandchildren, Pride Piggott, Daniel Foster, McFerrin Piggott, Brooke Foster, and Maddie Bolling; sister, Evelyn Brannon Pride; Ed McFerrin, Michael McFerrin and many other nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ed McFerrin, Wayne Stuart, Slade Piggott, James Altiere, John Sherling, and Carl Easterling.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.