On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama played Florida on Dec. 19 for 2020 SEC Championship. Entering the game it was #1 Alabama (10-0) vs Florida (8-2) and ranked #7.

The Gators were ranked #1 in passing offense. They averaged 388.4 yards a game passing. The Gators gained 408 yards passing against Alabama.

The biggest play happened on the second drive of the game. Bama QB Mac Jones threw an interception. Florida DB Trey Dean III was returning the interception when John Metchie made a bone crushing tackle which caused a fumble that was recovered by Devonta Smith.

On the next play Jones connected with DeVonta Smith for a 31 yard touchdown pass. The score was Alabama 14 Florida 7.

Before the half, Florida scored a touchdown to make score 28-17. The Gators were to get the ball at the beginning of the second half.

Alabama scored a touchdown with six seconds left on a 17-yard pass from Jones to Najee Harris to go up 35-17 at the half. That drive was big.

Florida scored on their first drive of the second half to make the score 35-24. Alabama turned the ball over on downs on its first drive. Both Florida and Alabama punted.

Florida had a 12-play 80-yard drive to make the score 35-31. Alabama scored touchdown to make it 42-31.

Alabama recovered a Florida fumble and kicked a field goal to go up 45-31. Florida scored a touchdown to make the score 45-38.

Alabama then scores another touchdown and it was 52-38. Florida then scores and goes for two and makes it. It is now 52-46.

Florida onside kicks, Alabama recovers it. Alabama punts. Florida has no time and has to drive 90 yards. Alabama sacks the Florida QB and the game is over.

Alabama will play Notre Dame Friday at 3 p.m. Alabama time. Alabama needs to score in the third quarter and tighten up their pass defense.

Clemson rocked Notre Dame 34-10 in ACC Championship Game. I predict Alabama 41-17