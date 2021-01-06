COVID-19 closes two county offices

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

COVID-19 has temporarily closed the Probate Office and the Revenue Commissioner’s Office in the Butler County Courthouse.

Probate had two employees in the office recently test positive for the virus and Probate Judge Gregory temporarily closed the office from Jan. 4-11.

She stated, “In accordance with the County Commission’s guidelines of allowing for a 10 day quarantine for all of those exposed, we will be closed until Jan. 11.”

She added, “We have a plan in place to ensure that all document recordings or filings are handled in a timely manner, as if we were in the office. For questions, concerns, or access to records you can email the Probate Office at [email protected]”

Revenue had two employees who were exposed to the virus and Revenue Commissioner Debra Crews closed her office for 10 days from Jan. 5-14 to also follow COVID-19 protocol.

She indicated the office email will be monitored and payments can still be made online via www.butlercountyal.com.