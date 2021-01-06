Manhunt leads to arrest

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A manhunt on Sunday, Jan. 3, which began around 11 a.m. and lasted until around 3:30 p.m., by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) resulted in the arrest of Brian Yertzell, age 29 and from Butler County, for Unauthorized Use of Auto and Attempting to Elude Police.

The manhunt stemmed from a report to the BCSO for an unauthorized use of an auto on Friday, Jan. 1.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond stated, “We were unable to find the vehicle until yesterday when we received a call stating there was someone on Halso Mill Road who has warrants on them.”

“Deputies responded to see what was going on and from that we determined it was the same guy from Friday and he decided to try and run.”

Bond said that through the combined efforts of the BSCO, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Greenville Police Department, the Department of Corrections K9 Tracking Unit, and members of the community they were finally able to capture Yertzell on Montezuma Road near the city limits of Greenville.

Through further investigation, the BSCO found that Yertzell had a probation violation warrant out of Kentucky.

Yertzell also faces three counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card by the Greenville Police Department.

Bond said, “I wish to thank all who took part in this arrest, especially members of the community. When we all work together it comes out to a good end.”