Mr. William Glyn Stringer, 59, a resident of Honoraville, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held for Mr. Stringer at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, in Hopewell Cemetery in Honoraville with Pastor John Ross Massey officiating and Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing.

Mr. Stringer proudly served his community as a firefighter and first responder with the Honoraville Volunteer Fire Department for 39 years. He was a well-known and respected member of his community. He was quite a character and could entertain anyone for hours. His personality really shined as he hosted a gospel music show on WQZX 94.3. More than anything, he loved his family. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, and uncle, and he absolutely adored his nieces and nephews. He was a special light in his community and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Mr. Stringer was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Glyn Stringer, and his grandparents, William E. “Gene” & Mildred Taylor Stringer and R.D. & Lucille Tate Witherington.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Meg Ferguson Stringer; mother, Minnie Sylvia Witherington Stringer; brother, Mickey Ray Stringer; sister-in-law, Lois Ferguson Conner; niece, Sara Stringer (J.D.) Dorman; nephew, Austin Stringer; and two great-nieces, Rheya & Emilia Dorman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the Honoraville Volunteer Fire Department, 6630 Honoraville Rd, Honoraville, Alabama 36042 or Spring Creek Baptist Church, 142 Ashmore Road, Honoraville, Alabama 36042.