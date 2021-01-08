Free online civil legal advice available

To help low-income Alabama residents navigate civil legal issues, Alabama Free Legal Answers program provides free qualified legal advice through the website https://alabama.freelegalanswers.org/.

The website gives eligible users the ability to pose civil legal questions to volunteer attorneys and receive answers on the site. The users of the service must meet income eligibility guidelines that are available on the site.

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic impacts low-income people with unemployment, loss of income and housing issues that may present legal questions that could be answered on the website.

For those who cannot afford an attorney and have nowhere else to turn, Alabama Free Legal Answers serves as a critical resource for qualified legal advice.

Examples of topics that may generate legal questions include:

Landlord Tenant Issues

Consumer Debt Problems

Family and Children

Foreclosure

Employment

Estates and Wills

While expanding access to legal services, Alabama Free Legal Answers also expands pro bono opportunities for attorneys in a convenient way to match their schedules.

Alabama attorneys interested in volunteering should visit https://alabama.freelegalanswers.org/ and click on Volunteer Attorney Registration.

For more information on how the volunteering process works, contact Tracy Daniel at [email protected]