Mr. Cecil Van Folds Sr., 78, a resident of Greenville passed away on Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Sunrise Memorial Park with Pastor Robert “Bob” Paul officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Folds is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Eugenia Folds; sons, Van Folds (Melissa) and Andy Folds (Stephanie); grandchildren, Cory, Bryan, Sydney, Sandra and Makinzey; brother, James Folds (Mary); and sisters, Wanda Atchison (Bill) and Lillie Waller (Tommy).

Mr. Folds was a founding member of Camellia City Baptist Church and the BS&W Volunteer Fire Department. He loved his family, photography and the computer.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Camellia City Baptist Church or the BS&W Volunteer Fire Department.

Pallbearers were Joey Ward, Carlton Woodruff, Jason Thomas, Clayton George, Allen Tillery, and Eddie Anderson.

