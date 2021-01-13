Food safety course offered

BY BRUCE BRANUM

Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) is offering a ServSafe Food Safety Certified Protection Manager Course in Greenville on Jan. 20-21.

The ServSafe course is designed to meet Alabama Department of Public Health requirements for Retail Food Permit Holders.

It will be held at Beeland Park Community Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days.

The cost of first time instruction and testing is $140. The fee covers classroom instruction, the exam, and the cost of the textbook.

Anyone retaking the class and examination or retaking the test only; the cost is $80.

Seating is limited and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The registration deadline is Jan. 18. There will be “No Onsite Registration.” To register, visit https://www.aces.edu/go/servsafe-registration.

For more information, email Rebecca Catalena at [email protected] or call 251-234-1050. You can also contact the Butler County Extension office at 334-382-5111.

Information found on the ACES website states, “Our research-based educational efforts help communities, cities, businesses, and agricultural producers increase their economic well-being and improve their lives.

“Our outreach is tailored to meet the challenges of citizens across the state in rural regions, small towns, and metro areas.”