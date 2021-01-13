JIMMIE LOU BURKETT

Jimmie Lou Casey Burkett (90) of Georgiana, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Travis Burkett, who passed away in September.

She is survived by daughters, Sue (Al) Gaston and Gail (Rickie) Piggott; and grandchildren, Tara Starr Cowles (Bob), Mason Gaston (Cindy), Drew Gaston (Amy), Travis Piggott (Michele), and Susanna Gaston. Great grandchildren are: Ashton Starr Ruffin (Will), Savannah Starr Gill (Ryan), and Patrick Starr, Madison Ann Gaston, James Davis Gaston, and Griffin Gaston, John Millan Gaston and Benen Burkett Gaston, Kaitlyn Piggott and Addie Piggott. Great-great grandchildren are Levi and Faith Ruffin. She was known as Mother, Mama, Bebo, Bobo, and Mimi.

Mrs. Burkett is also preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Earl and Maggie Lee Huggins Casey and siblings: Lewis Earl Casey, Jr., J.W. (Mack) Casey, Ada Lee Casey Williams, Joseph Columbus Casey, Thomas James Casey, and Willie E. Casey, all of whom she loved dearly.

A graveside service and celebration of her life was held at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery on Jan. 9 at 2 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Burkett graduated from Georgiana High School in 1948 and was named the class valedictorian. She worked for years at W.T. Smith Lumber Company and Rocky Creek Logging Company. She also helped manage several family businesses including Burkett’s TV Service and Burkett-Jones Furniture.

She served as Registrar and in other capacities with voting and elections. She was a member of the Three Arts Club and Georgiana United Methodist Church. Through the years, she was active in the school’s PTA and Band Club, supporting her children.

She enjoyed playing bridge, playing for years with her partner Gwen Humphrey. The Burketts also enjoyed many years of travel together with friends and family, and they loved a night out dancing. Mrs. Burkett was also an avid reader and loved nothing more than her family and working in her gardens and yard.

Memorial gifts can be sent to the Georgiana United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 155 Georgiana, AL 36033) or the Alabama Partnership for Children (2595 Bell Road Montgomery, AL 36117).