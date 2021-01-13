Mrs. Julie Ann Sullivan Fails, 60, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Braggs Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Fails was preceded in death by her father, James A. Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas David Fails; bonus son, Thomas David Fails Jr.; bonus granddaughter, Ashton Fails; mother, Annabelle Griffin Rodzon; sister, Jeanette Jones (Jerry); brothers, James A. Sullivan AKA “Buddy” (Linda) and Jack G. Sullivan (Denise); nephews, Tra Ponder (Crystal), Russell Ponder, Jay Sullivan; niece, Sarah Sullivan (Scooter); and numerous grand nieces and nephews as well as enough cousins to make up a small town.