LBWCC launches volleyball program

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (LBWCC) announces the addition of women’s volleyball to its intercollegiate athletic program. The program is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021.

“We are extremely excited to announce the addition of a volleyball program at LBW,” said President, Dr. Brock Kelley.

“This will not only allow student-athletes to have an opportunity to extend their playing career after high school but will allow these students to take part in our ever-growing academic programs.”

LBWCC will join 10 other colleges in the Alabama Community College Conference that currently offer the program.

“Our goal at LBW with the addition of this program is to bridge the gap of opportunity for Alabama high school volleyball players, especially in South Alabama,” Kelley added.

“Our hope is to continue to remove barriers for individuals in all aspects. With the lack of a community college volleyball program in our area, this is one more barrier we are able to remove.”

With the addition of women’s volleyball, LBWCC will offer five athletic programs including, two men’s and three women’s programs.

The search for the program’s head coach will begin in the near future, according to Kelley.

“This is a great opportunity to grow the athletic department at LBW and expand our reach to more student athletes,” said Athletic Director, Steve Helms.

“Adding women’s volleyball will enhance the traditions already established in our athletic program which focuses on developing young men and women for life after sports.”

For more information on the new volleyball program contact Athletic Director, Steve Helms at [email protected]