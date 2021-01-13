Ronald Cecil Shanks died peacefully with family by his side on Jan. 2, 2021 at his residence.

Ronald was born on Jan. 17, 1949 in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Frances Conway Shanks.

He is survived by his two sons, Jeff (Laurie) Shanks of Birmingham and BJ (Ashley) Shanks of Greenville; his special friend, Ruth Luckie; and three grandchildren, Allen, Caleb and Kathryn. He is also survived by his brother, Randy (Sharron) Shanks of Fyffe; niece, Niki (Chase) Lewis; and his uncle, Jimmy (Mildred Jean) Conway of Evergreen.

Ronald graduated from Greenville High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971 from Troy State University. He began his education career in 1971, teaching math at Greenville High School and Adult Education. He retired from the Butler County school system in 1998 and Adult Education in 2018.

He was a dedicated, caring, and passionate educator for 47 years and was the longest serving adult education instructor in the state of Alabama. He touched thousands of lives over the course of his career.

Ronald enjoyed watching Alabama football and had an avid love of motorcycling. He was also a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church.

There was a celebration of his life with visitation on Jan. 8 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The graveside service followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery at 2 p.m., 400 Wesley Chapel Road, Georgiana, AL 36033 with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/