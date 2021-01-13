Swann crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA

Dailyn Swann was crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA 2021 Sunday, Jan. 10. She was among 41 contestants from the state who competed for the title. The event was held at the Auburn Hotel Grand Ballroom in Auburn and began Saturday, Jan. 9. Swann already had won titles of Miss Fort Dale Academy, Miss Butler County Bicentennial, Miss Hank Williams, Miss Butler County Fair, Miss Merry Christmas, and was Miss Relay for Life three times. She competed in the state competition as Miss Sherling Lake. Contestants were judged in three categories: interview, athletic wear, and evening gown. The categories carried equal weight. Swann, who is the daughter of Jeff and Julie Swann, graduated from Greenville High School and will next compete in Baltimore, Md. for the title of Miss Teen USA 2021. (Photo submitted)