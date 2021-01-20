2nd Annual MLK Parade held in Greenville

The second annual Martin Luther King Parade was held on Commerce Street in Greenville, Monday, Jan. 18 on a sunny but cool day. Sponsored by Butler County Concerned Citizens (BCCC), the parade began at 12 p.m. and traveled from the railroad underpass, past Greenville City Hall and to the Butler County Courthouse. Kenneth Crumb, a BCCA founding member, was the Grand Marshall and led the parade riding in a convertible. Entrants followed in a procession of over 100 vehicles. Some were antique vehicles, some were muscle cars, and some were touring automobiles. Some pulled trailers with adults and youth riding and throwing candy to parade attendees. The parade and crowd are pictured at top in front of city hall with the courthouse in the background. Pictured above, left to right, are parade participants Jasmine Bedgood, Jalesa Crenshaw, and Jahne Mitchell playing a freedom song to the delight of both old and young alike.