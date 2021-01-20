County basketball wrap up

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tigers varsity boys basketball team claimed the Area 4 championship title this week for regular season.

The Tigers met the Andalusia Bulldogs in “The Jungle” ending the week in a close, hard fought battle. The buzzer sounded with Greenville in the lead securing a Tiger win 80-79.

GHS boys also defeated ninth ranked Charles Henderson 73-51. The Tiger seniors were honored during this game.

Greenville will be hosted by second ranked Pinson Valley for their next match up.

The Georgiana Lady Panthers completed the week traveling for two away games. First up was Red Level to take on the Tigers in Tiger territory. The Lady Panthers battled but in the end, fell to the Tigers 50-48. Panther Tenasia Gordon led in scoring with 11 points. Angel Haynes completed the evening with 10 points.

The Varsity boys ended the evening on top, winning against Red Level 79-62. Tydarius Mobley led scoring for Georgiana with 16 points. Azenda Pennington added 13 points, seven assists, and six steals.

Amari Feagin also had a busy night with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks defending the Panther basket. Zach Boggan was close behind with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Georgiana.

Despite victorious momentum from the previous wins, Georgiana varsity boys were unable to continue the winning streak and fell to JF Shields in a close loss 53-47.

The Lady Panthers, however, rallied in the fourth period to claim a 53-52 win over the JF Shields Panthers. Georgiana will push to regain their winning streak next week hosting Red Level. They will then hit the road to face Brantley and Greenville.

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to match up against the Red Level Tigers and TR Miller Tigers. McKenzie was unable to secure a win this week falling with final varsity scores 80-33 against Red Level and 58-24 against TR Miller. McKenzie will be on the road again next week matching up with Brantley and JF Shields.

The Fort Dale Academy seniors were also honored this week during their game against Monroe. The girls went on to secure the win beating Monroe 35-19. The Eagles varsity boys worked hard for a win but at the ending buzzer ultimately fell short losing 50-30.