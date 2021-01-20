On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama won its 18th National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami Garden, Fla.

Alabama beat Ohio State 52-24. The win helped coach Nick Saban break coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s record of six.

Coach Saban won one at LSU and six at Alabama. Going into the game, The Talking Heads were picking Ohio State.

They never mentioned two factors that were in Saban’s favor.

The first was experience in championship games. Saban was 6-2 going into championship games. Ryan Day never coached in a championship game.

The second was Saban Revenge. When he loses a game, the next time he plays that team, he wins. His record is 13-2.

Alabama lost to Ohio State on Jan. 1, 2015, 42- 35, the first year of the College Football Playoffs.

Payback was sweet. Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith had 215 yards in the first half.

He injured his hand in the second half or he would have had more yards receiving.

Mac Jones and Najee Harris had great games. The defense slowed down the Buckeyes.

It was an impressive victory by the Best Offensive Team in Alabama Football History.

Congratulations on a great championship season.