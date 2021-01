Peggy Ann Hartley Fields, born June 19, 1940, went to be with our Lord on Jan. 14, 2021.

Family and friends were invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Hills Creek Baptist Church, 154 Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876 at 3 p.m.

The family asked all to come join them and share a meal and many memories of Granny Peggy.

