April 5, 1940 – Jan. 15, 2021. Graveside service for Mr. Ray Lowery, 80, of Georgiana was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, with Brother Randy Williams officiating. Mr. Lowery passed away Friday in Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Lowery; children, Alan Lowery (Donna), Terry Moody (Victor), David Lowery (Tabatha), and Steven Lowery (Emily); 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Melvin Lowery; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulan and Bertha Lowery.

Pallbearers were Justin Lowery, Justin Gorman, Kyle Rossi, Kevin Moody, Jerry Huckaba, and Joshua Mount.

Mr. Lowery was a member of Shackleville Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and going out to eat. He was a big Alabama fan. He was a truck driver for most of his life.