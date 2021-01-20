William Larry Coon, born on Feb. 18, 1943 in McCullough, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at the age of 77. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating and Dunkin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Larry was dedicated to his family and Middleton Oil Company where he served as president for nearly 50 years. He will be missed by those who knew him, especially his sidekick Pippa, and appreciated his sardonic sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jennifer Middleton Coon and parents, William Alvin and Frances Turk Coon.

He is survived by daughters, Jane Coon McKinley (David) and Ann Coon Sims (David); son, William Larry “Pete” Coon, Jr. (Angela); and eight grandchildren, Jack Ronald Bates, III, Lucy Katherine Bates, Katherine Zolon Coon, Graham Waterman Sims, William Middleton Sims, David Reynard Sims, William Middleton Coon, and Emerson Reid Coon; siblings, Hoyt Coon (Sarah), Dale Fiveash, Thelma Price (Wayne), Sharlett Peevy (Fred), and Jessie Myrick (Toban) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were David Sims, Graham Sims, Larry Davenport, Leon Truitt, Ricky Langston, Tommy Bowen, Josh Foster, and Paul Shirley. Honorary pallbearer was Buddy McBride.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037.