WILLIAM WARREN SIMMONS

William “Billy” Warren Simmons, age 87 of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Crowne Healthcare. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Magnolia Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with Brother Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton Oree and Estelle Sirmon Simmons; loving and faithful wife, Farish P. Simmons; son, Johnny Simmons; two brothers, Dayton O. Simmons Jr. and Sgt. Donald J. Simmons.

Billy is survived by his two sons, Ricky Simmons of Rutledge and Randy (Susan) Simmons of Helena; four grandchildren, Erin (Markiem) Beaty of Millbrook, Heath (Britaney) Simmons of Prattville, Richard Simmons of Ft. Campbell, Ky., and Shelby (Bradley) Gorey of Rutledge; three great-grandchildren, Rilie Beaty, Jaxon Gorey, and Evelyn Simmons; three sisters, Betty Jean Craig of Georgiana, Peggy (Buster) Reid of Ft. Deposit, and Sylvia Owens of Old Texas.

