Anne Perdue Gafford of Montgomery passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Graveside services were held on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Spring Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. with Brother Jim Sexton officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Deposit, Baptist Children’s Home, or a charity of your choice in her memory.

Ms. Gafford was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Booth Gafford; and parents, Felon Osborne and Rose Kathryn Perdue.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Susan) Gafford, Vicki (Bill) Matthews; grandchildren, James Gafford, Jeremiah (Ashley) Gafford, Hunter (Nadia) Gafford, Brian (Ashley) Williams, Jared (Adele) Williams; step-grandchildren, Joshua Newman, Christopher (Mandy) Smith, Kimberly Matthews; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters in law, Katie Joyce Hicks and Janice McCraney.

Ms. Gafford was a guidance counselor for Highland Home School for a number of years before she retired. She will be deeply missed by all. Heaven truly gained a beautiful angel.

The family would like to deeply express their gratitude for the wonderful and caring staff at Wesley Gardens for the love and care they provided for Ms. Anne.

