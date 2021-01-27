Graveside Service for Mr. Clifford Christopher Green, 87, of Saraland was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 with Brother Larry Gaston officiating. The family received friends half an hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Mr. Green passed away on Jan. 8, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Reeves Green; children, Karen Morgan (Stuart) and Kenneth Green; six grandchildren, Kaylee Morgan, Daniel Morgan (Jeanna),Stephen Morgan, Emily Morgan, Chase Green, and Wyatt Green; two great granddaughters, Karter and Kaydence; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jasper Green and Lena Estelle Whittington Green; and twelve brothers and sisters.

Mr. Green loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren who called him “Pa.” He enjoyed being social and would pay visits to friends and would talk to anyone who would listen. He spent his spare time riding ATV’s, farming, and traveling with his family and camping out at the beach. He also loved his pickup truck. He worked at National Gipson/Armstrong where he was known as “Pappy” for 42 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.