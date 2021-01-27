Graveside Service for Mr. Robert W. Smith, 86, of Lapine, were held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021 at Cool Springs Cemetery with Brother Scott Sexton officiating. Mr. Smith passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 18.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Smith (Pat) and Brenda Newell (Lee); grandchildren, Christopher Lee Newell (Amber), Brian Robert Newell (Laura), Trent Smith Newell (Kelley), Michael Craig Smith (Wendy); nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Edna Ruth Smith; parents, Nathaniel and Louise Smith; and all of his siblings.

Mr. Smith worked most of his life as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his ATV, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandkids grow up. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.