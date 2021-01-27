Sarblah breaks 1,000 point milestone

Dawson Sarblah, senior starting small forward on the Greenville High (GHS) Tigers varsity boys basketball team, recently reached a major milestone in his career as a player. He scored his 1,000th career basketball point on Tuesday, Jan. 19, during the game against Park Crossing. For his achievement, he was recognized pre-game on court before the game against the Georgiana Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 23. Joined by fellow varsity team mates, he was presented balloons and a poster by head basketball coach Marcus Mickles. His mother, Carolyn Sarblah, also presented a plaque to mark the milestone moment. Dawson managed to break another age old GHS record earlier this month by securing 31 rebounds in a single game. Dawson has plans to pursue a degree as a chiropractor while playing basketball for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Greenville prevailed in all three games which followed with the following scores: boys, 88-58; girls 70-60, and junior varsity 40-32. The Tigers will face off against Enterprise on the road Friday, Jan. 29. Sarblah is pictured with his mother, Carolyn, and coach Mickles. (Photo courtesy of Ricky Hamilton)

