Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama will hold a COVID Vaccine Drive Thru Clinic Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

This vaccine clinic is for individuals 75 years and older ONLY.

Key points you need to know:

Bring your own pen for writing and signatures. Wear a mask. Wear a loose fitting top/shirt – the vaccine is administered in the shoulder area. Bring your ID. Bring your insurance card (private, Medicare, Medicaid, etc.). If you do not have insurance, there’s is a $20 administration fee, so bring $20. Be prepared to stay on premises for an additional 15 minutes after the vaccination for monitoring.

As of now, 250 vaccines are available. No appointment is needed for the drive through clinic, vaccines will be available at the drive-thru clinic while supply lasts.

There will be a registration area, a vaccine station area, and an area for monitoring once vaccine is administered.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days, this vaccine is not for you at this time. If you’ve ever had a severe reaction to a vaccine, consult with your primary physician prior to arrival.

The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccination. Those receiving their first dose on Feb. 2 will get a reminder card to get their second dose on March 2 at the hospital’s next drive thru clinic at the Butler County Fairgrounds.