COVID-19 closes GMS until Feb. 15

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A press release by the Butler County School System (BCSS) on Saturday, Jan. 30, stated that Greenville Middle School’s buildings will be closed to students beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 12 due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposures within the school.

It explained, that during the closure, students would continue the learning process from their homes and staff members would continue to report to work at the school.

The press release advised teachers would be available to instruct and assist students during regular school hours either on-line or by phone.

Also, parents and guardians were urged to monitor their children’s instructional time to ensure they were completing their required assignments.

Students are expected to return to their classrooms on Monday, Feb. 15. For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, the BCSS website for COVID-19 data displayed that of 2,953 total students, 138 students were quarantined/isolated, which amounted to 4.67% students having been quarantined/isolated. There were 11 active student positives.

Of the 361 total BCSS employees, 25 employees quarantined/isolated, which amounted to 6.93% of employees quarantined/isolated. There were five active employee positives.

The website is update every Tuesday afternoon and can be viewed at https://www.butlerco.k12.al