DORIS SIMMON NORRED

Doris Simmons Norred, age 97, died in Pine Apple on Jan. 26, 2021. There were services held for the family on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Friendship Baptist Church with The Reverend William C. Lamkin officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Norred was born in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 22, 1924. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Pine Apple for 72 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William S. Norred; son, Roger William Norred; and infant son, Bruce Edward Norred.

She is survived by her daughters, Kitty Lamkin (John) of Pine Apple and Pennye Anderson (Ziba) of Andalusia; son, Keith Norred (Lee) of Columbus, Ga.; grandchildren, DonnaMarie Lamkin Crocker (Dewey), Bill Lamkin (Margaret), Wendy Norred Jenkins (Taylor), Jenny Anderson Waltman (Jason), Mark Anderson (Lesley), Culver Norred and Lillie Norred and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Moore Academy Alumni Association, P.O. Box 101, Pine Apple, AL 36768 or Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Pine Apple, AL 36768.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/