Melba Burnette Harrison, age 84 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 28, at Wald Church of Christ. The family received friends at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services were held immediately after, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery with Minister Michael Coleman officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Melba Burnette Harrison was born to Hattie and Dovie Lowery on April 22, 1936 in Greenville. She was a lifelong resident of Greenville and died on Jan. 25, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sally Lowery; her brother, Edward Lowery; her first husband, George “Jack” Burnette; her second husband, James “Jim” Harrison; and her grandson, Chad Helms.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Conway; her three children, Gregory (Beth) Burnette, Jacquelyn (Durwood) Helms, and Susan (Michael) Coleman; her six grandchildren, Lauren (Doug) Locklear, Ashley (Steve) Tittle, Brandon (Morgen) Burnette, Taten (Allen) Shirley, Halie (Justin) Bracewell, and Hannah (Ross) Parker; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered foremost as a Christian woman, avid Bible scholar, and active servant of the church. In her earlier career, she was known to be an honest, hard worker, and later she became an attentive caregiver. Lastly, she will always be cherished as a loving and selfless sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.

