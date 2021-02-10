Devon Ray Evers passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

A private Celebration of Life service for immediate family was held Friday, Feb. 5, at Johnson Funeral Home with Devon’s son-in-law, Reverend Michael Bryan officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

The family regrets that they could not celebrate Devon’s life with extended family and friends. However, the service was recorded and posted at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3798612876865144

Devon was born in Georgiana to Zolen and Aline Evers. He has one younger brother, Joe Evers, whom he dearly loved.

After graduating high school, Devon enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He often said he had no problem “Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane!”

After his military service he returned to Georgiana where he met and married his wife Jean Skinner Evers. Even after 60 years of marriage he would often say “If I ever get married again, I’m marrying you!” Devon and Jean had two daughters, Wendy Evers Bryan and Dixie Evers Allison.

Devon began his career at Rheem Ruud Manufacturing in Greenville until he retired after 38 years of service. After retirement Devon and Jean moved to Lynn Haven, Fla., to be near family.

Devon loved his grandchildren who called him Papa. People thought of him as a quiet man, but to those who took time to listen he had many stories to tell. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Skinner Evers, and their two daughters, Wendy Evers Bryan (son-in-law Michael Bryan) and Dixie Evers Allison (son-in-law Darren Allison); daughter from a prior marriage, Angela Sisk (son-in-law Dewey Sisk); five grandchildren, Tiffany Tisdale, Adam Deen, Molly Deen, Christopher Bryan, Amanda Bryan; step-grandchildren, Michael Allison and Cassaundra Washington; great-granddaughter, Brianna Tisdale; brother Joe Evers (sister-in-law Patricia Evers); nephew Jon Evers; niece Lara Evers Watson; great-nieces/nephews, Taylor Evers, Tabitha Watson, Tristyn Watson, Harper Evers, and Ryder Evers; cousins, Marilyn Brown, Mylan Burkett, Steve Maxwell, and Patty LeTort.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter Heather Louise.

The family extends their appreciation to Covenant Care Hospice especially Crystal, Cliff, Carla, Lisa and India. Also a special thanks to Devon’s caregiver Fayon.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Covenant Care Hospice, 107 W 19th Street, Panama City , FL 32405 https://www.choosecovenant.org/donate/ or the charity of your choice.