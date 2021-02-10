EDWARD MARTIN BUCY

Edwin Martin Bucy, of Fort Deposit, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, in his home. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.

Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Bryan Bucy and Barbara Pearson Bucy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Deborah Bucy; children, Laura Priebe, Indiana; Todd Bucy, Texas; Dustin Bucy, Texas; Tiffany Bedford, Texas; and Rachel Luster, Mississippi; step sons, John Bryant, Alabama, and Matthew Bryant, Alabama; sisters, Judy Wallace, Colorado, and Helen Davis, Texas; brother, Martin Bucy, Texas; fifteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Edwin will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/