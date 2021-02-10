GPD offers warrant amnesty

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Police Department is partnering with the District Attorney’s office to provide an opportunity for individuals to pay off outstanding warrants at a reduced rate, according to a press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

Lovvorn stated, “If you qualify, you may receive as much as 33% off the total amount owed and develop a payment plan for the remaining balance if needed.”

The program is primarily for warrants issued for unpaid traffic tickets and other misdemeanor warrants with an outstanding fine. It does not apply for restitution costs.

“We have had great success with this program in the past and look forward to assisting those who are looking to clear up warrants and give them a chance to get back on track,” said Lovvorn.

He added, “You may contact April Farrar at the District Attorney’s office at 334-382-7444 to see if you qualify and take advantage of the amnesty program.”

The program is open immediately and will continue unto April 30.