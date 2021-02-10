Jean Cartwright Shows, 84, of Georgiana, peacefully died at her home with family by her side on Sunday, Feb. 7.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon “Driver” Shows; daughter, Barbara Ann McNeil; parents, Harvie and Lillie Cartwright; brother, James Cartwright; and sister, Frances Nichols.

She is survived by her sons, Randy and Rex Shows; daughter, Sharon Phillips; sisters, Evelyn Gray of Hopkins, MO., and Bobbie Sweat of Atlanta; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jean worked at Foster Factory in Greenville for many years as well as Good Luck Glove in Georgiana. She worked alongside her husband for many long days in the tobacco fields. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nanny that will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, with Brother Larry Gaston and Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing. Visitation was Monday, Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Southern Care Hospice of Greenville.