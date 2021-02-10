Mr. LeRoy Boutwell, 88, a resident of Greenville, died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

A graveside was held Sunday, Feb. 7, at Forest Home Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 12:30-1:30 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Leroy was a true patriot. He served his country and his community. At the age of 17, he left high school during his junior year, to serve in the US Army during the Korean War. After ten years, he transitioned to the US Air Force, and retired as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.

Upon retiring, Leroy became the manager of Walker Office Supply in Greenville and began his service to the local community. From delivering food to those in need, to volunteering as a baseball coach, Leroy was always willing to lend a hand and to help develop young men of character.

He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his brother Wayne Boutwell and his three children, Rachael Heartsill, Bill Boutwell, and Rick Boutwell.