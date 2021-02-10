McKenzie School closed due to COVID-19

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

McKenzie School will be closed temporarily from Feb. 8 until Feb. 12 due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposures.

A press release from the Butler County School System (BCSS) on Friday, Feb. 5 stated, “During this time students will continue the learning process from their homes.

“Staff members will continue to report to work at the school. Teachers will be available to instruct and assist students during regular school hours either on-line or by phone.”

Per the press release, parents and guardians are urged to monitor their children’s instructional time to ensure they are completing their required assignments.

The school plans to continue to provide nutritional breakfasts and lunches for students during its remote learning period.

Meals will be available for pick-up at the outside entrance of the cafeteria from 11 a.m. until noon each day.

Students are expected to return to their classrooms on Monday, Feb.15.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 2, the BCSS website for COVID-19 data reported that of 2,953 total students, 803 were quarantined or isolated.

The number increased by 665 students from Jan. 26 and the percentage equivocates to 27.19% of all students that have been quarantined/isolated.

There were 12 active student positives, which is an increase of one student from the week before.

The number of BCSS employees quarantined/isolated is still at 361.

The percentage of employees quarantined/isolated is 8.59% with an increase from five to six employee positives.

The website is update every Tuesday afternoon and can be viewed at https://www.butlerco.k12.al.us.