Ruth R. Register, 87, a resident of Lapine, died on Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center South.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Malcom Butt officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial was held at Salem Church of Christ Cemetery.

Mrs. Register was preceded in death by her husband, R.D. Register; son, Danny Wayne Register; grandson, Christopher Allen Register; and great granddaughter, Kayleigh Grace Heartsill.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Sexton (Tim) and son, Lane Register (Jeanne); granddaughter, Jessica Heartsill (Josh); and grandsons, Justin Allen Sexton and Brandon Register; great grandchildren, Connor Heartsill, Arabella Heartsill, and Mattie Claire Register.

Pallbearers were Josh Heartsill, Keith Reeves, Dennison Reeves, Myles Horne, Gerry Dickey, and Geoffrey Vasses.

