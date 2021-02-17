Folmar takes the reins at FDA

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy (FDA) has got a new captain at the helm for their football program.

Eric Folmar, of Prattville, will be taking the reins as head coach for the Eagles. Folmar comes to Fort Dale Academy with a plethora of experience.

He was recently the offensive coordinator for the Luverne High School Tigers and he served as a linebacker coach for Faulkner University that made it to the Mid South Conference playoffs for the first time in the school history.

He was head coach for both Southwest Georgia Academy and Edgewood Academy and also the run coordinator for Marion High School in Marion, Ark.

But that’s not the cherry on top. Coach Folmar brings his experience as a United States Marine to the field. Conditioning will be at the forefront for the Eagles.

FDA headmaster David Sikes said, “We are excited to have Folmar join the FDA family and welcome him with open arms. We are looking forward to a long relationship.”

He added, “Eric brings a vast array of experience from high school to college to the military that our students and the community can benefit from.

“During the interview process, everyone we talked to spoke very highly of his character, work ethic and knowledge.”