Mr. Gary Leger, 80, a resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Mr. Leger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He epitomized being a hard worker who took care of and supported his family. He had a kind, loving heart for everyone. He was the kind of man who would easily give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed help.

He loved working with cars and spent his career doing so. In his free time when he was younger, he loved activities that kept him outside from hunting and fishing to going deep sea fishing on the open ocean.

He was a stalwart oak to his family, and they will miss him terribly, but they are comforted by all the memories they made together throughout a lifetime.

Mr. Leger was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Taft & Mittie B. Rhodes Leger, and two siblings, Marie Coiner & Nell MacCall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, LeGettie Sikes Leger; daughter, Lynn Wesson; two grandchildren, Garret Wesson & Shannon (Steven) Warlick; great-grandson, Henry; his brother, Jerrel “J.T.” (Janice) Leger; and several nieces & nephews.

A memorial service for Mr. Leger will be held at a later time.