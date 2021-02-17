On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Paul Myerburg of USA Network has rated all six of Coach Nick Saban’s National Championship Teams.

Today, I will cover the 2015 National Championship Team. Myerburg of USA Today picked this team as the fourth best of the National Champions under Nick Saban.

Alabama went 12-2 in 2014 and qualified as the number one seed in the playoffs. This was the first year of the playoffs.

Alabama won the SEC beating Missouri 42-13. They played Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl and lost 42-35. Ohio State advanced to the national championship game to play Oregon.

The Buckeyes beat Oregon 42-20. Alabama lost 15 starters along with QB Blake Sims. Still Alabama was preseason number three.

They opened the season vs Wisconsin in Arlington Texas. Alabama won 35-17. Derrick Henry scored three touchdowns and had 13 carries for 147 yards.

On Sept. 12, the Tide beat Middle Tennessee State 37-10. Henry scored three touchdowns.

On Sept. 19, Alabama lost to Ole Miss 43-37. Jake Coker started the first two games. He did not start this game. Bama had five turnovers while Ole Miss had none. Alabama almost dug itself out of the hole.

They beat #8 Georgia 38-10 on Sept. 26 and then on Oct. 10 beat Arkansas 27-14.

On Oct. 17, the Tide beat Texas A&M 41-23. They returned three Interceptions for touchdowns. Henry had 236 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

On Oct. 24, Alabama beat Tennessee 19-14. Derrick Henry scored the winning touchdown from 14 yards with 2:24 remaining.

On Nov. 7, #4 Alabama beat #2 LSU 30-16. Henry had two touchdowns.

On Nov. 14, the Tide roughed up Miss St 31-6. Henry scored on runs of seven and 65 yards. They then beat Charleston Southern 56-6. Henry had two touchdowns, one from 17 yards out and one from two.

On Oct. 28 Alabama beat Auburn 29-13. Henry carried the ball 46 times for 271 yards and a touchdown.

The Tide beat Florida in the SEC Championship Game 29-15. Henry carried the ball 46 times.

On Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama skunked Michigan State 38-0. Henry had two touchdowns.

On Jan. 11, Alabama face Clemson in the National Championship Game and won 45-40.

A total of 39 players were drafted off this team. Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy and became the second Alabama player to accomplish this.

Alabama was #30 scoring offense, #32 rushing offense, #62 passing offense, and #45 for total offense.

They tied for #2 scoring defense, were the #1 rushing defense, #30 pass defense, and #3 total defense. Next week is the Number 5.