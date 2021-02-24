County basketball wrap up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County varsity basketball is fast coming to a close. Only one school, Georgiana and their Lady Panthers, still remain in playoff contention.

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tiger boys, after their 80-55 defeat of the Tallasee Tigers on Friday, Feb. 19, had hoped to move closer to a place in the final four but were defeated by the Sylacauga Aggies, 70-63, on Monday, Feb. 22, at Garrett Coliseum.

The loss ended their strong season of wins with a final tally of 20 wins and nine losses.

Dawson Sarblah led the Tigers in scoring against Tallasee with 23 points. Tyler Mallory followed with 19 points and Justice Palmer added 15.

The Georgiana boys, 16-12, on the season, were taken out of contention when they had to forfeit their game against the Winterboro Bulldogs due to COVID last week. They did win their last game of the season against the Florala Wildcats 68-65.

Azenda Pennington gave another strong performance against Florala with 25 points scored. Tremari Longmire followed with 18 points and Nacardyen Bell provided 11 points in the game.

The Georgiana Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Wildcats of Florala on Feb. 15 by a score of 64-63. Michaiah Austin, who had 13 points in the matchup, made the game winning basket with 30 seconds left to go in the game.

Tenasia Gordon led the Panthers with 30 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. Alexea Bass aided in the win with 13 points and nine rebounds.

After taking down the Florala Wildcats, Georgiana then defeated the Talladega County Central Tigers, 64-62, on Feb. 18 in the 2nd round of playoffs.

Gordon led the Lady Panthers in scoring once again with 23 points. Bass followed close behind with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers next face the Samson Tigers in the Regional Championship on Wednesday, Feb. 24.