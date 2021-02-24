Ms. Tina Michelle Crase, 47, passed away at her son’s home in Greenville, on Feb. 16, 2021.

Ms. Crase was born in Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1973 and moved to Greenville in the late 80’s.

The funeral service was Monday, Feb., 22, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Ricky Smith officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Crase was preceded in death by her parents, Danny and Vickie Crase; daughter, Tiffany Renee Little; grandparents, Greely and Margie Crase; grandfather, Charles Harris and uncle, Chuck Harris.

She is survived by her son, James Grady Allen Little (Michelle); daughter, Charley Salter; grandchildren, Kayleigh Little, Dominick Little, Sessally Little, Nathaniel Head and Miley Sorrells; grandmother, Edna Mazie Hillin; brothers, Danny R. Crase (Amanda), Dylan Crase (Reba); sister, Kristy Bodie (Michael); aunts, Janie Niehaus, Connie Edwards, Darla Harmon (Cliff) and Maxine Sweeten; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.