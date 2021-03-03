JAUNITA L. HOOD

Juanita L. Hood, age 91, a resident of Georgiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 26, 2021 with her two sons at her bedside.

She is survived by her two sons, Dr, Danny T. Hood and Donnie (Brenda) Hood; brother, Ray (Mary) Lowe of Georgianna; grandchildren, Courtney (Lt.Colonel Reade) Loper of Niceville, Fla., Shelby (Clay) Scot of Shreveport, La., Amy (Steve) Wingard of Atlanta, Kelly Hood of Atlanta, William (Kelsey) Haskins of Saraland, and Kristopher (Amy) Haskins of Saraland; great grandchildren, Clayton Scott, Reese Scott, Rowen Loper; Sheperd Loper, Cooper Haskins, Cole Haskins; Haley Harper and Preston Harper.

She was known as Mother, and Granny Hood.

Mrs. Hood was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Ambrious Lowe of Georgianna; and siblings, Carlton Lowe, Calvin Lowe, Lucille McNeil , and Louise Gafford all of whom she loved dearly.

Juanita is now with our heavenly father for eternity. Juanita was a member of the First Baptist Church of Georgianna for over 50 years. Juanita was a very private person and to honor her wishes there will only be a private service for family members. Juanita’s legacy will be her love for Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, sacrifice and dedication to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven’t talked to recently. Send a card to a nursing home resident. Forgive someone. All acts of kindness are appreciated.”