Mr. Samuel Mallory Wilson, Jr., 64, a resident of Greenville and formerly of Montgomery, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Jackson Hospital. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel M. Wilson, Sr. and Mary J. Wilson; and brothers, James Kervin, Kenneth Kervin, and Willie P. Wilson.

He is survived by his brother, Gerald Kervin (Belinda) of Saraland; sisters, Judith Stallings (Dan) and Gale Till (Dale) both of Greenville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Southside Baptist Church, 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037.