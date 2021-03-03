Sarah Wood Fuller, age 85 of Deatsville, Ala., passed away in her home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Graveside services were held Thursday, Feb. 25, at 12:30 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Cemetery with Chaplin Ron Beckham officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Ms. Fuller was preceded in death by her loving husband, Perry Fuller; son, Perry Fuller, Jr.; daughter, Tammy Fuller; parents, Hosie Lewis Wood and Lurline Smith Wood; sisters, Nell Murphy and Montez Green; brother, James (Buck) Wood.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra G. (Wayne) DuBose and Virginia Kate (Dana) Morton; grandsons, Joshua Dubose, Jonathan (Gaye) DuBose, and Charles Morton; granddaughter, Sarah Michelle (Don) McArthur; great grandchildren, Cole DuBose, Rose DuBose, and Mabel DuBose; brothers, John Andy Wood and Joe Lewis Wood.

