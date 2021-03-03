| logout
Spring ball is underway
Spring softball and baseball are underway in Butler County with all four schools competing hard. Several tournaments were hosted this past weekend in Greenville. Fort Dale Academy hosted a varsity softball and baseball tournament, and Greenville High School and Middle School hosted a varsity and JV softball tournament. Pictured, just below, is FDA’s Lily Van Dyke taking a big swing; at left, GHS’s MaKenna Philpot is about to launch her pitch; bottom right, GMS’s SyNya Edwards is in windup stride; and bottom left, the McKenzie varsity girls wait to take their turn on the field. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)