GHS Band receives grant

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tiger Pride Band recently announced the receipt of a $20,000 grant for the upcoming school year.

The grant is geared specifically towards drumline and percussion. It will allow them to purchase new instruments, equipment and potentially provide additional outside instruction for their students.

The band’s director, Sarah Hayman, extended a huge thank you to Stacey Edwards for her work on writing the grant and also the Alabama Arts Education Initiative for selecting their program.

Band students in the percussion program are planned to be sent to section specific workshops for percussion, in order to develop their talents.

Edwards noted the band program will be applying for more grants to hopefully establish a recording studio with the addition of an audio engineering program for students who don’t play instruments.

The grant along with a previous grant written by Jennifer Shealy for sousaphones will have the Tiger Pride Band sounding as fabulous with their new instruments as they look.