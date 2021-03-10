Greenville Tigers baseball record stands at 6-6

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) varsity baseball team has a fair start in the 2021 season. They are currently 6-5.

Beginning on Feb. 16, the Tigers bested the McKenzie Tigers 11-1. They then lost to county rivals, the Luverne Tigers 13-5 on Feb. 19.

Greenville followed with a win against the Geneva Panthers 13-9 on Feb. 20. Playing two games that day, GHS fell to the Pike Road Patriots 10-0 in the second game.

Greenville then beat the Lee Generals 9-6 on Feb. 23. The Tigers got revenge from Luverne on Feb. 25 winning 5-4.

The Prattville Lions came to Greenville on Feb. 26 and handed the Tigers a 19-9 loss. Greenville then traveled to McKenzie on Feb. 27 and won 14-1.

Two days later, the Tigers again faced the Generals of Lee and came away with a strong win 16-2.

Greenville took a shellacking at home by the Opp Bobcats on March 5, losing 20-1.

Greenville then traveled to a tournament in Enterprise where they first faced the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and lost 10-0. Greenville lost their second game of the day to the Enterprise Wildcats 3-0.