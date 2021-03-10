Mary Neil Thompson Tucker Davis, age 96, of Fort Deposit, Ala., died Jan. 27, 2021. She was born near Forest Home in Butler County, Alabama to her parents, Henry and Estelle Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three daughters, Lynn Tucker Bartosik, Jean Tucker and Robin Tucker Roddy.

She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Tucker and Benny Davis; her sister, Arthurine Newton; and her brother, Henry Thompson Jr.

She is survived by one grandson, James Ewell Bartosik (Dalia); her son-in-law, Harry Bartosik; three great-grandchildren; three step-children; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary showered her daughters with love. She was devoted to her parents and she was committed to her husbands. She was a gracious lady who generously gave of herself to family and friends.

A private, family graveside service was held at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Memorials made be made to the Fort Deposit United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 398, Fort Deposit, AL 36032

