Graveside Service was held for Mrs. Minnie Mae Smith on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Rock West Missionary Baptist Church, Goshen, with Reverend Charlie Sankey Jr. officiating.

Mrs. Minnie Mae Smith was born June 11, 1933 to the late Mr. Sam and Susie Lee Oliver. At an early age she joined the Rock West Baptist Church in Goshen, and was happy to join the Geal Chapter No. 25 O. E. S. Eastern Star for 35 years, and was a faithful member until her health fell.

She was a hard worker and a good friend to everyone who knew her. She had one son who preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her fondest memories, two sisters, Annie McDonald and Katherine Bogan all of Luverne; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends; and special friends, Calyin (Shot) Foster, Jerome Bogan, LaDarrion Smith and Major Harris.