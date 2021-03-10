On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This week, I will give an overview on the six national championships under Saban, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

This is my opinion, broken down by position. Best Quarterback- Mac Jones 2020 311-402-7 for 4500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Best Running Back was Derrick Henry 2015 with 395 carries, 2219 yards, six yards per carry, and 28 touchdowns.

Best Wide Receiver was Devonta Smith 2020 with 117 receptions, 1856 yards, 15.9 yards per catch, and 23 touchdowns.

The best offensive line was from 2012, LT-Cyrus Kounandjio, LG-Chance Warmack C-Barrett Jones, RG-Anthony Steen, RT-DJ Fluker.

The best front seven defense was from 2011, DE-Jesse Williams, NT-Josh Chapmen, DE-Damion Square, LB-Courtney Upshaw, LB-Nico Johnson, LB- Dont’a Hightower, and LB-CJ Mosley.

The best defensive backfield was 2011, CB-Dre Kirkpatrick, CB-Dee Milliner, S-Mark Barron, and S Robert Lester.

The best offense was 2020. The best defense was 2011.

Overall the 2020 team was so explosive offense. They beat 11 SEC teams, on average by four touchdowns.

They won 12 games by double digits and beat five teams ranked in the final poll, #2 Ohio State 52-24, #4 Texas A&M 52-24, #4 Notre Dame 31-14, #7 Georgia 41-24, and #13 Florida 52-46.

They averaged 45.6-26.4 and beat four teams in the top ten.

Next week March Madness.